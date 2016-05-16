Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday Play-offs - Play-off I Thursday, May 19 (GMT) Oostende v Gent (1830) Racing Genk v Anderlecht (1830) Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1830) Play-offs - Play-off I Sunday, May 22 (GMT) Gent v Racing Genk (1230) Anderlecht v Zulte Waregem (1230) Club Bruges v Oostende (1230) Play-offs - Play-off II - Play-off II Final, second leg Saturday, May 21 (GMT) Kortrijk v Charleroi (1800)
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.