April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Tuesday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Friday, April 12 (GMT)
Zulte Waregem v Standard Liege (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, April 13 (GMT)
Racing Genk v Lokeren (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, April 14 (GMT)
Anderlecht v Club Bruges (1600)
Play-offs - Relegation play-off
Saturday, April 13 (GMT)
Beerschot v Cercle Bruges (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, April 13 (GMT)
Lierse v Ghent (1600)
Kortrijk v Mons-Bergen (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, April 13 (GMT)
Charleroi v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
OH Leuven v Mechelen (1800)