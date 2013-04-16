April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Tuesday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Tuesday, April 16 (GMT)
Standard Liege v Racing Genk (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Wednesday, April 17 (GMT)
Anderlecht v Lokeren (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Thursday, April 18 (GMT)
Club Bruges v Zulte Waregem (1830)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, April 20 (GMT)
Lokeren v Standard Liege (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, April 21 (GMT)
Racing Genk v Club Bruges (1600)
Zulte Waregem v Anderlecht (1830)
Play-offs - Relegation play-off
Saturday, April 20 (GMT)
Cercle Bruges v Beerschot (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, April 20 (GMT)
Ghent v Lierse (1800)
Mons-Bergen v Kortrijk (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, April 20 (GMT)
Mechelen v OH Leuven (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Charleroi (1800)