UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 28 Malaga 1 Real Betis 2 Real Sociedad 2 Eibar 2 Valencia 1 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 23 17 4 2 60 22 55 2 Barcelona 24 16 6 2 65 20 54 3 Sevilla 24 16 4 4 48 29 52 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 44 21 45 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 25 14 3 8 39 34 45