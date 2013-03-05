Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship matches on Tuesday Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Anderlecht v Mechelen (1900) Cercle Bruges v Mons-Bergen (1900) Lierse v Kortrijk (1900) Lokeren v Charleroi (1900) OH Leuven v Standard Liege (1900) Racing Genk v Ghent (1900) Waasland-Beveren v Beerschot (1900) Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1900)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.