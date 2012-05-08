Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship playoffs.
Playoff I Thursday, May 10 (GMT) Kortrijk v Anderlecht (1830) Racing Genk v Club Bruges (1830) Standard Liege v Ghent (1830) Sunday, May 13 (GMT) Ghent v Racing Genk (1230) Anderlecht v Standard Liege (1230) Club Bruges v Kortrijk (1230)
Playoff II final, first leg Thursday, May 10 (GMT) Mons-Bergen v Cercle Bruges (1830)
Playoff II final, second leg Monday, May 14 (GMT) Cercle Bruges v Mons-Bergen (1830)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)