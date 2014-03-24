March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Friday, March 28 (GMT)
Club Bruges v Lokeren (1930)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, March 29 (GMT)
Racing Genk v Zulte Waregem (1900)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, March 30 (GMT)
Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1600)
Play-offs - Relegation play-off
Saturday, March 29 (GMT)
OH Leuven v Mons-Bergen (1900)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, March 29 (GMT)
Ghent v Oostende (1900)
Waasland-Beveren v Lierse (1900)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, March 29 (GMT)
Kortrijk v Cercle Bruges (1900)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Sunday, March 30 (GMT)
Mechelen v Charleroi (1830)