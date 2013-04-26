April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday
Play-offs - Play-off I
Saturday, April 27 (GMT)
Lokeren v Racing Genk (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off I
Sunday, April 28 (GMT)
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1230)
Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1600)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A
Saturday, April 27 (GMT)
Ghent v Kortrijk (1800)
Lierse v Mons-Bergen (1800)
Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B
Saturday, April 27 (GMT)
Mechelen v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
OH Leuven v Charleroi (1800)