Soccer-Di Maria double keeps PSG on Monaco's tail
PARIS, April 14 French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday Play-offs - Play-off I Friday, April 29 (GMT) Zulte Waregem v Oostende (1830) Play-offs - Play-off I Sunday, May 1 (GMT) Anderlecht v Gent (1230) Club Bruges v Racing Genk (1600) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A Saturday, April 30 (GMT) Kortrijk v Standard Liege (1830) Waasland-Beveren v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1830) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B Saturday, April 30 (GMT) Charleroi v Lokeren (1600) Mechelen v St Truiden (1600)
PARIS, April 14 French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.
April 14 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 28,84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse (1800) Metz v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800) Stade Rennes v Li