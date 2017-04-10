Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Monday Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A Friday, April 14 (GMT) Union v Standard Liege (1830) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group A Saturday, April 15 (GMT) Waasland-Beveren v Mechelen (1600) St Truiden v Lierse (1830) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B Saturday, April 15 (GMT) Eupen v Lokeren (1800) Roeselare v Excel Mouscron (1800) Play-offs - Play-off I Sunday, April 16 (GMT) Oostende v Anderlecht (1600) Play-offs - Play-off II - Group B Sunday, April 16 (GMT) Kortrijk v Racing Genk (1800) Play-offs - Play-off I Monday, April 17 (GMT) Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1230) Charleroi v Gent (1600)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17