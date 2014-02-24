BRUSSELS Feb 24 Belgian soccer side KRC Genk have fired manager Mario Been ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Russian side Anzhi after a series of lacklustre results jeopardised the club's Belgian playoff prospects.

The decision follows Genk's 0-2 loss at home to lowly ranked Waasland Beveren on Sunday, the former Belgian champions' eight defeat in 10 games.

"After the defeat at home to Waasland Beveren on Sunday evening it was clear that the much needed turnaround in the results of the Jupiler Pro League has been absent for too long," the Belgian club said on the website late on Sunday.

Genk are currently sixth in the Belgian League and risk missing out on the playoffs to decide the Belgian champions in 2013-14.

Former Feyenoord manager Been joined Genk in 2011 and guided the team to their Belgian Cup victory in 2012-13.

Genk, the last remaining Belgian Club in the Europa League, said assistant managers Pierre Denier and Hans Visser would lead the training while the club was looking for a replacement for Been. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)