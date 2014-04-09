BRUSSELS, April 9 Belgian first division club AA Ghent sacked their Romanian coach Mircea Rednic on Wednesday after a third consecutive defeat all but ended their chances of European football next season.

Ghent narrowly missed out on the championship playoffs and have since lost their first two matches in their mid-table playoff group, meaning their chances of securing Belgium's final Europa Leaque spot are effectively over.

"It appeared that the connection between our trainer and the players was broken," chairman Ivan De Witte said. "You try as a board not to intervene so near to the end of the season, but it was so broken that it became time to call a stop."

Former Romania defender Rednic, 52, who won 83 caps, has coached several clubs in his homeland, including Dinamo Bucharest.

He was Standard Liege coach for most of last season before a two-month spell at Romanian club CFR Cluj and joined Ghent in October 2013.

Rednic's assistant Peter Balette will take charge until the end of the season helped by former Ghent player Bernd Thijs.