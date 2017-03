Jan 5 Struggling Belgian club KV Mechelen have named former national team manager Frank Vercauteren as their new coach, the club said on Sunday.

The former Racing Genk, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon coach has signed a contract until the end of the season, the club said on its website www.kvmechelen.be.

Mechelen lie 13th in the 16-team Belgian league but are just three points above the relegation zone.

Vercauteren, 57, will take charge of his first game against champions Anderlecht at home on Jan. 19.

He replaces Harm van Veldhoven, who was fired last week. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Martyn Herman; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)