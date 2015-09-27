BRUSSELS, Sept 27 Stefano Okaka's first half goal handed Anderlecht a narrow 1-0 victory over St Truiden on Sunday and pushed them back up to second in the Belgian league, two points behind Oostende.

The Italian international, signed from Sampdoria in the close season, netted his third goal of the campaign in the 32nd minute before Steven Defour squandered a late penalty.

The three points lifted Anderlecht to 18 from nine matches, above Zulte-Waregem and champions Ghent who both won on Saturday and sit on 17 points.

One point further back are Club Bruges, who won 1-0 at Lokeren in the early kickoff with a Jelle Vossen goal after eight minutes.

A diving header by Stijn de Smet ensured Kortrijk saw off early pressure to beat Racing Genk 1-0 in the late mid-table clash. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)