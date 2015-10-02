BRUSSELS Oct 2 Belgium made sweeping changes as coach Marc Wilmots on Friday named a 24-man squad for their last two Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel with the hope of securing the team's place at next year's finals in France.

Laurent Depoitre, Sven Kums and Matz Sels were named from champions Ghent while Jordan Lukaku of surprise leaders Oostende and Petro Cavanda from Turkish club Trabzonspor also received first call ups to the national team.

There was also a surprise recall for Zakaria Bakkali, capped as a 17-year-old two years ago.

Captain Vincent Kompany was also selected despite recent injury concerns about the Manchester City skipper.

"He is to see a specialist in London but I spoke to him yesterday and he is keen to join up with the squad and I see him being available for the game against Israel," Wilmots told a media conference on Friday.

Belgium have to do without the injured Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Vermaelen, Moussa Dembele and Christian Benteke while Adnan Januzaj and Michy Batshuayi were dropped after Belgium's two victories last month over Bosnia at home and Cyprus away.

Belgium will ensure a top two finish in Group B if they beat Andorra away on Oct. 10. They trail leaders Wales by a single point and are four ahead of third placed Israel who they host in Brussels on Oct. 13.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jean-Francois Gillet (Mechelen), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Ghent)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Luis Pedro Cavanda (Trabzonspor), Jason Denayer (Galatasaray), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg), Jordan Lukaku (Oostende), Thomas Meunier (Club Brugge), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Zakaria Bakkali (Valencia), Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Sven Kums (Ghent), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg)

Forwards: Laurent Depoitre (Ghent), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Divock Origi (Liverpool). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)