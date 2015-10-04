BRUSSELS Oct 4 Anderlecht squandered three penalties and then conceded an own goal deep in stoppage time to allow Mechelen to snatch a 1-1 away draw in the Belgian league on Sunday.

Kara Mbodji put the ball in his own net with the last kick of the game as Mechelen rode their luck, largely due to the heroics of their goalkeeper Jean-Francois Gillett.

He saved two penalties in the first quarter-hour -- after seven minutes from Dennis Praet and then seven minutes later from Stefano Okaka.

Okaka made amends by scoring midway through the second half but then substitute Youri Tielemans failed to seal the result for Anderlecht as he missed an 89th minute penalty before Mbodji's own goal.

Anderlecht dropped to third on 19 points, being usurped by Ghent.

Sven Kums celebrated his first call-up to Belgium's squad with a hat-trick for champions Ghent, who kept up their unbeaten league run with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge.

Kums was named on Friday in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel and highlighted his selection with two penalties and a third goal just after the hour mark for Gent.

Ghent have five wins and five draws from their 10 matches for a total of 20 points.

They trail surprise leaders Oostende, who beat Lokeren 2-0 on Friday, by three points.

Racing Genk are fourth on 17 points after inflicting more misery on Standard Liege in a 3-1 triumph on Sunday that leaves Standard second bottom and still without a league win since Yannick Ferrera was named coach last month.