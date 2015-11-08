BRUSSELS Nov 8 Ghent suffered their first league defeat of the season on Sunday, surprisingly losing 3-1 at home to mid-table Charleroi, and surrendered their top spot to Oostende.

Jeremy Perbet scored twice for Charleroi to leave Ghent one point behind Oostende, who had won on Saturday to move to 31 points and regain the leadership they had ceded to the champions in recent weeks.

Standard Liege continued their recovery from a shocking start to the season, profiting from Jonathan Legear's third minute goal against his old club to beat Anderlecht 1-0.

The visitors, who stay third but slipped two points behind the leaders, had Standard under siege in the first half but could not convert any of their numerous chances.

Jelle Vossen scored against his old team as Club Bruges beat Racing Genk 1-0 on Sunday with a late goal to go fourth in the standings on 28 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)