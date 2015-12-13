BRUSSELS Dec 13 Ghent opened a three-point lead at the top of the Belgian league with a 2-0 win at Sint Truiden thanks to goals from Brecht Dejaegere and Hannes van der Bruggen and on Sunday.

The victory moved Ghent to 40 points from 19 games, putting daylight between themselves and second-placed Club Brugge, who lost by the same scoreline at Standard Liege.

Midfielder Van der Bruggen netted his first league goal of the season to seal the win for champions Ghent late on after Dejaegere gave them the lead just before halftime.

Standard's victory ended a run of six straight league wins for Brugge and was achieved with second-half goals from defender Jelle van Damme and Mathieu Dossevi.

After a poor start to the season that saw them languish at the bottom of the table, Standard are unbeaten in their last six games and now sit in eighth.

KV Oostende held on to third place with 35 points after they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Anderlecht, who are fourth on 34 from 18 matches.

The hosts were ahead two minutes after halftime through Matias Suarez but had to settle for a point as French midfielder Franck Berrier scored his first goal of the season with 15 minutes left when he converted a penalty.

Anderlecht finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Kara Mbodji just before the visitors' equaliser. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)