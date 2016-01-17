BRUSSELS Jan 17 Gent's Laurent Delpoitre scored both goals as the champions earned a rare victory over Anderlecht with a 2-0 success on Sunday to open a three-point lead at the top of the Belgian championship.

It was only Gent's seventh win in their 56 meetings with Anderlecht but reinforced a changing of the guard after they claimed their first top-flight title last season.

They have 46 points ahead of Club Bruges, who briefly topped the standings after winning 3-0 against visiting Mouscron-Peruwelz on Saturday, and are five points clear of Anderlecht.

Oostende stayed in fourth place on 39 points after conceding a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw at home to Waasland-Beveren.

An 84th minute penalty by Thibault Moulin hit Oostende's hopes of moving up to third after Zimbabwe international Knowledge Musona had put them 3-2 ahead shortly after halftime with his ninth league goal of the season.

Standard Liege's Ivan Santini got both goals as they won 2-0 at Lokeren on Sunday to continue a mid-season recovery that has moved them up to seventh place on 31 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)