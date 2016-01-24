BRUSSELS Jan 24 An emphatic 3-0 away victory for champions Gent over Standard Liege kept them three points clear at the top of the Belgian league standings as all three front runners won on Sunday.

Laurent Depoitre, Sven Kums and Brecht Dejaegere scored in the second half as Gent proved victorious for a sixth time in their last eight league outings and advanced to 49 points.

Club Bruges are second with 46 points after a 2-1 success at Waasland-Beveren, where Jelle Vossen secured the winner soon after half-time.

Charleroi took a surprise lead at third placed Anderlecht after only two minutes but held onto it for just 60 seconds before defender Amara Baby turned the ball into his own net.

Italian striker Stefano Okaka won an error-ridden game for Anderlecht with a goal early in the second half to secure a 2-1 scoreline and keep the club in the title race on 44 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)