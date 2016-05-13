BRUSSELS May 13 Club Bruges will win the Belgian championship if they beat closest rivals Anderlecht on Sunday and open up an unassailable lead at the top of the playoff standings.

Yet Bruges, who were last champions 11 years ago, have lost all three of this season's meetings between the long-standing rivals -- and Anderlecht are determined to stop their old adversaries' march to the title.

"We're going there for a win. We want to absolutely avoid Bruges winning the title. But if that's not the case, we will say that they deserved it," Anderlecht coach Besnik Hasi told reporters on Friday.

Anderlecht beat Bruges twice in the regular season and also earned a 1-0 home win over them at the start of the playoffs last month.

Since that setback, though, Bruges have bounced back by scoring 12 goals in winning their last three matches, maintaining the lead they had after 30 matches of the regular season.

If they win on Sunday, they will be six points clear with two matches left and will be guaranteed a 14th Belgian title on the basis of finishing top at the end of the regular season.

Bruges won 4-1 away at defending champions Ghent last weekend but an Anderlecht victory would put them level at the top.

Anderlecht, though, suffered a setback this week when record signing Steven Defour was ruled out of the rest of the season after tearing a hamstring in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ostend. They also miss suspended centre back Kara Mbodji.

Anderlecht won three straight titles between 2012 and 2014 but last season saw Ghent record their first championship success. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ian Chadband)