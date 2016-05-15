BRUSSELS May 15 Club Bruges claimed the Belgian championship for the first time in 11 years when they produced an emphatic display to thump closest challengers Anderlecht 4-0 on Sunday for an unassailable lead in the standings.

Abdoulay Diaby scored twice within five minutes in the first half and Hans Vanaken and Timmy Simons added two more goals after the break to hand Michel Preud'homme's club the title in front of their home fans.

With two matches to play in the post-season play-offs, Brugge opened up a six-point lead and, even if they are caught in the final two rounds, they cannot be denied the title after finishing the regular season top of the standings.

Sunday's match was halted twice because of fireworks being thrown on to the field and fans invaded the pitch at the final whistle. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)