BRUSSELS May 6 Anderlecht celebrated their 31st Belgian league title on Sunday after a 94th-minute penalty secured a 1-1 draw at home to nearest challengers Club Bruges.

Anderlecht trailed to a 71st-minute tap-in from Maxime Lestienne, but won a penalty in injury time when Michael Almeback was judged to have pushed Dieumerci Mbokani, allowing Guillaume Gillet to level with the final kick of the match.

With two games left to play, Anderlecht have an unassailable seven-point lead over Bruges in the title play-offs.

Anderlecht secured a qualifying spot for next season's Champions League, but the race for the second spot continues.

Bruges hold a four-point advantage over last season's champions Racing Genk, who were playing at Standard Liege later on Sunday. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)