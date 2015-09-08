BRUSSELS, Sept 8 Yannick Ferrera has been named as the new coach of Belgian club Standard Liege, signing a two-year contract on Monday, the club said on its website (standard.be).

The 34-year-old is seen as an exciting new find in the coaching ranks after gaining promotion with St Truiden and then playing a brand of eye-catching football that has seen them up to fifth in the early season Belgian league standings.

Ferrera, who debuts with his new club against Lokeren on Sunday, replaces 62-year-old Serbian Slavoljub Muslin, dismissed after a poor start to the season that included defeat by Norway's Molde in the Europa League.

Ferrera began his coaching career aged 31 at Charleroi in the 2012-13 season and in the process became the youngest ever coach in the top flight of Belgian football. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)