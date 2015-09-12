BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Cyriac Gohi Bi grabbed a hat-trick on Saturday as unfashionable Oostende went top of the Belgian league with a crushing 5-1 win at Waasland-Beveren.

Unwanted by Anderlecht, the Ivory Coast striker converted a first-half penalty for his new club before adding two more in rapid fashion after the break.

Nigerian pair Joseph Akpala and Saviour Godwin started and finished the scoring for Oostende who have 16 points from seven matches, three ahead of second-placed Anderlecht who host Racing Genk on Sunday.

Champions Ghent drew for the fifth time this season, 1-1 at Zulte Waregem.

Benito Raman opened the scoring from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime but Waregem equalised 17 minutes from time through Mbaye Leye and then had to see out the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Abdou Diallo was sent off.

Ghent, who make their Champions League group stage debut on Wednesday against Olympique Lyonnais, are level with Waregem on 11 points.

Westerlo twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Mechelen while Kortrijk and OH Leuven shared a 0-0 draw. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +447979846152; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)