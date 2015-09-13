BRUSSELS, Sept 13 A change of coach did nothing to change Standard Liege's flagging fortunes after a disappointing start to the season as they went down 1-0 at home to Lokeren on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Yannick Ferrara, seen as an exciting coaching talent and enticed away from newly promoted St Truiden last week, saw his new side go down to a late free kick from Mijat Maric.

His old club, with Irishman Chris O'Loughlin on the bench for the first time, drew 1-1 at home to Charleroi.

St Truiden went down to a goal just after half-time from Jeremy Perbet but, after both teams had a player sent off, rallied to equalise five minutes from time through Rob Schoofs.

Anderlecht were held to a goalless draw by Genk in Sunday's other match, which left upstarts Oostende on top of the standings after their 5-1 rout at Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Oostende are on 16 points from seven games, two ahead of Anderlecht and five points ahead of third placed Zulte Waregem, Genk and champions Ghent, who make their Champions League debut on Wednesday.

Standard dropped to 13th in the standings, just two points off bottom place. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)