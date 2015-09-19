BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Zoro Cyriac scored the winner as unfashionable Oostende continued their remarkable start to the Belgian league season with a 1-0 home victory over Kortrijk on Saturday.

The Ivorian striker netted on 65 minutes to take Oostende, who have never won a major trophy, to 19 points from eight matches.

They are now five ahead of a quartet of chasing clubs, including Anderlecht who play their game in hand against Charleroi on Sunday.

Sint-Truiden, who earlier this month appointed Northern Irish coach Chris O'Loughlin, moved into second with a 3-0 success at Westerlo.

A Kenneth Schuermans own goal gave the visitors the lead, before further goals from Yohan Boli and Ruben Fernandes sealed the comfortable win.

Zulte-Waregem moved into third with a 3-2 success at OH Leuven after goals from Christoph Lepoint, Marvin Baudry and Mame Thiam, all within the first 36 minutes.

Mouscron-Peruwelz recorded back to back wins with a 2-1 success at Lokeren.

An own goal from Sverrir Ingason had the visitors in front early on, but South African international Ayanda Patosi equalised three minutes later. Noe Dussenne scored the winner just before halftime. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Alan Baldwin)