BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Champions Ghent finally found some winning form by adding to the woes of Standard Liege with a 4-1 victory in the Belgian league on Sunday.

Anderlecht moved back into second place but lost ground on surprise leaders Oostende after a 1-1 draw at Charleroi. They now have 15 points, four behind Oostende, who won on Saturday.

Ghent sit in a cluster of four clubs a further point back as they ended a sequence of draws with a convincing triumph.

Anthony Knockaert gave Standard a first minute lead but Sven Kums and Danijel Milicevic's goals turned the scoreline around before Thomas Matton added two more late on.

Ghent had drawn five of their seven league games and last Wednesday also drew on their Champions League debut 1-1 at home to Olympique Lyonnais at the start of the group phase.

Liege's loss continued the crisis at the club, who earlier this month appointed Yannick Ferrera as coach but have lost twice under him and are now second from bottom on seven points.

Tuur Dierckx scored twice as Club Bruges beat 10-man Waasland-Beveren 5-1 at home in Sunday's other match.

Former Genk forward Jelle Vossen got his first goal back in Belgian football for Bruges after spells in England with Middlesbrough and Burnley.