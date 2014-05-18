BRUSSELS May 18 Anderlecht were crowned Belgian champions for the 33rd time after a 3-1 victory over Lokeren was sufficient to pip rivals Standard Liege to the title on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Anderlecht finished the 10-game playoffs - which pits the six most successful teams from the regular competition - two points ahead of Standard who beat Racing Genk 1-0 at home.

The title marks an unlikely turnaround by Besnik Hasi who took charge after coach John van den Brom was fired in March after a ninth league defeat of the season.

Former Albania international Hasi played for Anderlecht between 2000 and 2006 and has been on the coaching staff since 2008.

Aleksandar Mitrovic converted a pass by Dennis Praet in the 19th minute to put Anderlecht ahead but the hosts then lost keeper Silvio Proto after he suffered a hand injury.

There was a brief moment of worry for Anderlecht when defender Anthony Vanden Borre was sent off for fouling Lokeren's Jordan Remacle and Hamdi Harbaoui equalised from the penalty spot.

But the tension was short lived with Lokeren also reduced to 10 men shortly after with Koen Persoons dismissed.

Anderlecht quickly restored their advantage before the hour with Chancel Mbemba netting and Praet made the points safe with a third goal in the 67th minute.

Standard's win, courtesy of an early goal from Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez, secured a place in next season's Champions League qualifiers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Justin Palmer)