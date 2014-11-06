BRUSSELS Nov 6 Belgium coach Marc Wilmots recalled striker Christian Benteke on Thursday for next week's friendly against Iceland and a Euro 2016 qualifier against Wales.

Benteke last played for Belgium in March before an Achilles tendon rupture put paid to his chances of appearing at the World Cup.

The big Belgian has returned to action with Aston Villa in the past few weeks, although he was sent off on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilmots has also recalled Anderlecht right back Anthony Vanden Borre after injury and selected for the first time Anderlecht midfielder Dennis Praet. The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Belgian champions this season.

Belgium will be without midfielder Steven Defour, who also plays for Anderlecht, due to a calf strain.

Belgium play Iceland in a friendly in Brussels on Nov. 12 and a Group B qualifier against Wales on Nov. 16. Both matches are in Brussels.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Jean-Francois Gillet (Torino)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Southampton), Sebastien Pocognoli (West Bromwich Albion), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jason Denayer (Glasgow Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Standard Liege), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg), Anthony Vanden Borre (Anderlecht), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Moussa Dembele, Nacer Chadli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Radja Nainggolan (AS vRoma), Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Dennis Praet (Anderlecht)

Forwards: Dries Merten (Napoli), Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (AS Monaco), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Divock Origi (Lille), Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)