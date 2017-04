BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Former Belgium manager George Leekens was appointed coach of struggling Lokeren on Sunday, returning to the club for a third stint.

The well-travelled 66-year-old replaces Bob Peeters, who was fired on Saturday before Lokeren won away at Westerlo to move out of the relegation zone.

Leekens has twice coached Belgium's national team and also led the national teams of Algeria and Tunisia, which was his last job before an abrupt resignation shortly after the killing of 39 tourists at a Tunisian beach hotel in June.

Leekens coached Lokeren from 1999 to 2001 and from 2007 to 2009. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)