BRUSSELS Oct 20 Standard Liege manager Guy Luzon has quit following Sunday's loss to bottom placed Zulte Waregem the Belgian soccer club said on Twitter on Monday.

Israeli Luzon, who took over in 2013, oversaw a dismal start to the season in which last year's runners up managed 12 points from 11 matches, culminating in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to bottom side Zulte Waregem.

"Guy Luzon told the group that he (has) quit his job as manager," Standard Liege said on Twitter.

Assistant coach Ivan Vukomanovic will take over until a permanent successor is found, the club added.

Sunday's match had to be ended prematurely as the home fans rebelled and started throwing chairs onto the pitch demanding Luzon's sacking. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)