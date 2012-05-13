BRUSSELS May 13 Belgian national soccer manager
Georges Leekens has quit to take up the vacant coaching position
at Club Bruges, the Belgian premier league club said on Sunday.
Leekens, 62, will succeed German Christoph Daum, who
announced his intention to leave last week after steering Bruges
to second place in the Belgian championship.
In a statement Club Bruges said Leekens, who has signed a
three-season contract, would cease his involvement with the
national side immediately..
Leekens played as a central defender for Club Bruges between
1971 and 1982 and coached the side from 1989 to 1991. He won the
championship in his first season with the club.
He has been national manager, for a second time, since 2010,
when he stepped in after Dutchman Dick Advocaat left to coach
Russia.
Belgium failed to qualify for Euro 2012 and Leekens'
departure leaves them without a coach for forthcoming friendlies
against Montenegro and England. They begin their World Cup 2014
qualifying campaign against Wales in September.
