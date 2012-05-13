BRUSSELS May 13 Belgian national soccer manager Georges Leekens has quit to take up the vacant coaching position at Club Bruges, the Belgian premier league club said on Sunday.

Leekens, 62, will succeed German Christoph Daum, who announced his intention to leave last week after steering Bruges to second place in the Belgian championship.

In a statement Club Bruges said Leekens, who has signed a three-season contract, would cease his involvement with the national side immediately..

Leekens played as a central defender for Club Bruges between 1971 and 1982 and coached the side from 1989 to 1991. He won the championship in his first season with the club.

He has been national manager, for a second time, since 2010, when he stepped in after Dutchman Dick Advocaat left to coach Russia.

Belgium failed to qualify for Euro 2012 and Leekens' departure leaves them without a coach for forthcoming friendlies against Montenegro and England. They begin their World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign against Wales in September. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Sebatian Moffett and John Mehaffey)