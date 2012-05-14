May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from
Belgian championship play-off matches on Monday:
Cercle Bruges 3 Mons-Bergen 2
Sunday, May 13
Ghent 3 Racing Genk 1
Anderlecht 3 Standard Liege 0
Club Bruges 3 Kortrijk 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
C1 Anderlecht 10 5 3 2 16 8 52
2 Club Bruges 10 5 2 3 14 11 48
3 Racing Genk 10 6 0 4 19 19 41
4 Ghent 10 4 0 6 16 16 40
5 Standard Liege 10 2 3 5 10 17 35
6 Kortrijk 10 3 2 5 16 20 34
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 6 3 2 1 16 10 11
2 OH Leuven 6 3 1 2 15 14 10
3 Lierse 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
4 Mechelen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
2 Zulte Waregem 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
3 Beerschot 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
4 Lokeren 6 1 3 2 9 11 6
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12
R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3
C - Champion
R - Relegated
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
