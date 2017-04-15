UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Eupen 3 Lokeren 3 Roeselare 3 Excel Mouscron 5 St Truiden 2 Lierse 1 Waasland-Beveren 1 Mechelen 2 Friday, April 14 Union 2 Standard Liege 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 2 1 1 0 2 1 35 2 Club Bruges 2 0 1 1 2 3 31 3 Gent 2 1 1 0 2 1 29 4 Zulte Waregem 2 0 1 1 2 3 28 5 Oostende 2 0 2 0 2 2 27 6 Charleroi 2 0 2 0 2 2 27 Play-off II Group A 1 Union 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 2 St Truiden 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 3 Mechelen 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 4 Lierse 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 5 Standard Liege 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 6 Waasland-Beveren 3 0 0 3 2 9 0 Play-off II Group B 1 Racing Genk 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 2 Eupen 3 1 2 0 7 5 5 3 Kortrijk 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Excel Mouscron 3 1 0 2 6 7 3 5 Lokeren 3 0 2 1 3 7 2 6 Roeselare 3 0 1 2 5 8 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Oostende v Anderlecht (1600) Kortrijk v Racing Genk (1800) Monday, April 17 Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1230) Charleroi v Gent (1600)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2