July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Kortrijk 2 Standard Liege 1
Oostende 3 Mechelen 1
Racing Genk 3 OH Leuven 1
Zulte Waregem 3 Lokeren 1
Friday, July 24
STVV 2 Club Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
1 Racing Genk 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
1 Zulte Waregem 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Kortrijk 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 STVV 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
Ghent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charleroi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waasland-Beveren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Westerlo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
12 Club Bruges 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Lokeren 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 OH Leuven 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-5: Championship play-off
12-16: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Westerlo v Ghent (1230)
Anderlecht v Waasland-Beveren (1600)
Charleroi v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1800)