July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 26 Anderlecht 3 Waasland-Beveren 2 Charleroi 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Westerlo 1 Ghent 1 Saturday, July 25 Kortrijk 2 Standard Liege 1 Oostende 3 Mechelen 1 Racing Genk 3 OH Leuven 1 Zulte Waregem 3 Lokeren 1 Friday, July 24 STVV 2 Club Bruges 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oostende 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 1 Racing Genk 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 1 Zulte Waregem 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 5 Charleroi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Kortrijk 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 STVV 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 8 Ghent 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Westerlo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 11 Club Bruges 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Lokeren 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 OH Leuven 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-7: Championship play-off 8-16: Europa League play-off