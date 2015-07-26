July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
Anderlecht 3 Waasland-Beveren 2
Charleroi 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
Westerlo 1 Ghent 1
Saturday, July 25
Kortrijk 2 Standard Liege 1
Oostende 3 Mechelen 1
Racing Genk 3 OH Leuven 1
Zulte Waregem 3 Lokeren 1
Friday, July 24
STVV 2 Club Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
1 Racing Genk 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
1 Zulte Waregem 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Charleroi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Kortrijk 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 STVV 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
8 Ghent 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Westerlo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
11 Club Bruges 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Lokeren 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 OH Leuven 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-7: Championship play-off
8-16: Europa League play-off