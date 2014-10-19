Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Lokeren 1 Club Bruges 3
Racing Genk 3 Westerlo 1
Standard Liege 1 Zulte Waregem 2 aband.90'
Saturday, October 18
Ghent 2 Charleroi 2
Cercle Bruges 1 Lierse 2
Kortrijk 2 Waasland-Beveren 1
Mechelen 1 Anderlecht 1
Oostende 0 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 11 6 5 0 19 10 23
2 Club Bruges 11 5 5 1 22 11 20
3 Ghent 11 5 4 2 16 10 19
4 Lokeren 11 5 3 3 16 13 18
5 Westerlo 11 4 5 2 22 19 17
6 Kortrijk 11 5 1 5 15 18 16
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 11 3 7 1 14 12 16
8 Oostende 11 4 3 4 15 16 15
9 Mechelen 11 4 2 5 19 18 14
10 Mouscron-Peruwelz 11 3 4 4 16 15 13
11 Standard Liege 10 3 3 4 18 21 12
12 Charleroi 11 3 3 5 13 16 12
13 Lierse 11 3 3 5 14 21 12
14 Waasland-Beveren 11 3 2 6 11 14 11
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 11 2 3 6 8 15 9
16 Zulte Waregem 10 1 3 6 11 20 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1230) aband.90'