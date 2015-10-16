Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 10 7 2 1 21 10 23
2 Ghent 11 6 5 0 20 9 23
3 Anderlecht 10 5 4 1 14 8 19
4 Racing Genk 10 5 2 3 14 9 17
5 Zulte Waregem 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
6 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 21 13 16
-------------------------
7 STVV 10 4 2 4 13 10 14
8 Charleroi 10 3 5 2 10 9 14
9 Waasland-Beveren 10 4 1 5 17 24 13
10 Kortrijk 10 3 4 3 7 7 13
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 11 2 4 5 14 19 10
12 OH Leuven 10 2 3 5 12 16 9
13 Mechelen 10 2 3 5 12 19 9
14 Lokeren 10 2 2 6 8 13 8
-------------------------
15 Standard Liege 10 2 2 6 11 23 8
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 10 1 4 5 11 20 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Standard Liege v Westerlo (1600)
Lokeren v OH Leuven (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Racing Genk (1800)
Mechelen v STVV (1830)
Sunday, October 18
Club Bruges v Oostende (1230)
Zulte Waregem v Anderlecht (1600)
Kortrijk v Charleroi (1800)