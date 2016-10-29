UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Eupen 2 Lokeren 2 Racing Genk 2 Westerlo 1 St Truiden 2 Charleroi 2 Zulte Waregem 0 Club Bruges 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zulte Waregem 13 8 3 2 22 10 27 2 Anderlecht 12 7 3 2 22 12 24 3 Charleroi 13 6 6 1 16 11 24 4 Club Bruges 13 7 2 4 19 10 23 5 Gent 12 6 3 3 20 12 21 6 Oostende 12 6 3 3 19 16 21 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 13 6 2 5 17 18 20 8 Standard Liege 12 5 4 3 20 10 19 9 Kortrijk 12 4 5 3 22 20 17 10 Mechelen 12 4 3 5 15 15 15 11 Eupen 13 3 3 7 19 31 12 12 Excel Mouscron 12 3 2 7 15 22 11 13 Lokeren 13 3 2 8 11 19 11 14 St Truiden 13 2 4 7 14 20 10 15 Waasland-Beveren 12 2 4 6 12 22 10 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 13 2 3 8 14 29 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Oostende v Standard Liege (1330) Mechelen v Gent (1700) Excel Mouscron v Kortrijk (1900) Waasland-Beveren v Anderlecht (1900)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.