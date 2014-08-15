Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 15
Club Bruges 1 Cercle Bruges 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 Standard Liege 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 Club Bruges 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
3 Ghent 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
5 Westerlo 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
6 Standard Liege 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
-------------------------
7 Lierse 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
7 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 Lokeren 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
11 Kortrijk 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
12 Oostende 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
13 Cercle Bruges 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
14 Racing Genk 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
16 Charleroi 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
Kortrijk v Racing Genk (1600)
Charleroi v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
Lokeren v Lierse (1800)
Oostende v Mechelen (1800)
Sunday, August 17
Ghent v Zulte Waregem (1600)
Westerlo v Anderlecht (1800)