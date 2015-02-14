Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Lierse 2 Cercle Bruges 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Oostende 1 Waasland-Beveren 1 Kortrijk 0 Zulte Waregem 1 Standard Liege 1 Friday, February 13 Westerlo 1 Racing Genk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 25 14 9 2 60 24 51 2 Anderlecht 25 13 8 4 44 26 47 3 Kortrijk 26 14 2 10 47 33 44 4 Standard Liege 26 13 5 8 44 36 44 5 Ghent 25 12 8 5 45 26 44 6 Racing Genk 26 11 10 5 33 24 43 ------------------------- 7 Charleroi 25 11 6 8 38 29 39 8 Lokeren 25 9 10 6 35 28 37 9 Oostende 26 9 5 12 31 42 32 10 Zulte Waregem 26 8 6 12 34 42 30 11 Westerlo 26 7 9 10 38 53 30 12 Mechelen 25 6 10 9 27 33 28 13 Waasland-Beveren 26 7 4 15 25 41 25 14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 26 6 5 15 31 45 23 ------------------------- 15 Cercle Bruges 26 6 5 15 17 38 23 16 Lierse 26 5 6 15 28 57 21 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Anderlecht v Mechelen (1330) Club Bruges v Lokeren (1700) Charleroi v Ghent (1900)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.