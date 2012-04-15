April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Club Bruges 1 Ghent 0
Kortrijk 1 Standard Liege 1
Saturday, April 14
Anderlecht 1 Racing Genk 3
Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 1
Mons-Bergen 1 Lokeren 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Beerschot 0
Friday, April 13
Cercle Bruges 0 Lierse 0
Westerlo 4 STVV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Anderlecht 4 1 2 1 6 5 39
2 Club Bruges 4 2 1 1 5 4 38
3 Racing Genk 4 3 0 1 7 3 32
4 Ghent 4 1 0 3 4 7 31
5 Standard Liege 4 0 3 1 2 5 29
6 Kortrijk 4 1 2 1 5 5 28
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 3 2 1 0 9 4 7
2 Lierse 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
3 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
4 OH Leuven 3 0 1 2 6 9 1
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
2 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
3 Beerschot 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
4 Lokeren 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 3 2 0 1 8 5 9
2 STVV 3 1 0 2 5 8 3
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League