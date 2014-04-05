April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 5
Cercle Bruges 0 Mechelen 1
Charleroi 1 Kortrijk 1
Lierse 1 Ghent 0
Lokeren 1 Racing Genk 1
Mons-Bergen 1 OH Leuven 1
Oostende 0 Waasland-Beveren 0
Friday, April 4
Zulte Waregem 2 Standard Liege 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Standard Liege 2 1 0 1 1 2 37
2 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 5 1 35
3 Zulte Waregem 2 2 0 0 5 0 33
4 Anderlecht 1 0 0 1 0 1 29
5 Lokeren 2 0 1 1 2 6 27
6 Racing Genk 2 0 1 1 1 4 24
Play-off II Group A
1 Waasland-Beveren 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
2 Oostende 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
3 Lierse 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
4 Ghent 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Play-off II Group B
1 Kortrijk 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
2 Charleroi 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Mechelen 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
4 Cercle Bruges 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 2 1 1 0 3 1 7
R2 Mons-Bergen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 6
Anderlecht v Club Bruges (1800)