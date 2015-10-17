Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Mechelen 3 STVV 0 Lokeren 1 OH Leuven 2 Standard Liege 1 Westerlo 2 Waasland-Beveren 0 Racing Genk 1 Friday, October 16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oostende 10 7 2 1 21 10 23 2 Ghent 11 6 5 0 20 9 23 3 Racing Genk 11 6 2 3 15 9 20 4 Anderlecht 10 5 4 1 14 8 19 5 Zulte Waregem 10 5 2 3 17 13 17 6 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 21 13 16 ------------------------- 7 STVV 11 4 2 5 13 13 14 8 Charleroi 10 3 5 2 10 9 14 9 Waasland-Beveren 11 4 1 6 17 25 13 10 Kortrijk 10 3 4 3 7 7 13 11 OH Leuven 11 3 3 5 14 17 12 12 Mechelen 11 3 3 5 15 19 12 13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 11 2 4 5 14 19 10 14 Westerlo 11 2 4 5 13 21 10 ------------------------- 15 Lokeren 11 2 2 7 9 15 8 ------------------------- 16 Standard Liege 11 2 2 7 12 25 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Club Bruges v Oostende (1230) Zulte Waregem v Anderlecht (1600) Kortrijk v Charleroi (1800)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.