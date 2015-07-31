July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 31
Ghent 1 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
2 Oostende 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Zulte Waregem 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
4 Racing Genk 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Charleroi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Kortrijk 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 STVV 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
9 Westerlo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
11 Club Bruges 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Lokeren 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 OH Leuven 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-8: Championship play-off
9-16: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 1
Club Bruges v Mechelen (1600)
Mouscron-Peruwelz v STVV (1800)
Oostende v Westerlo (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Kortrijk (1800)
Sunday, August 2
Lokeren v Charleroi (1230)
Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1600)
OH Leuven v Anderlecht (1800)