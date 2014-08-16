Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Charleroi 2 Waasland-Beveren 2
Kortrijk 1 Racing Genk 1
Lokeren 2 Lierse 0
Oostende 2 Mechelen 0
Friday, August 15
Club Bruges 1 Cercle Bruges 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 Standard Liege 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 Club Bruges 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
3 Ghent 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
5 Westerlo 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
6 Lokeren 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
8 Oostende 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
9 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
10 Lierse 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
11 Kortrijk 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
12 Mechelen 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
13 Cercle Bruges 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
14 Racing Genk 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
16 Charleroi 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Ghent v Zulte Waregem (1600)
Westerlo v Anderlecht (1800)