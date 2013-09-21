Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Ghent 1 Oostende 1 Charleroi 2 Cercle Bruges 0 Mechelen 4 Mons-Bergen 2 Lierse 2 Kortrijk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Standard Liege 7 7 0 0 16 2 21 2 Club Bruges 7 5 2 0 14 6 17 3 Lokeren 7 5 1 1 16 9 16 4 Anderlecht 7 5 0 2 26 10 15 5 Zulte Waregem 7 4 2 1 13 11 14 6 Racing Genk 7 4 1 2 15 9 13 ------------------------- 7 Ghent 8 3 3 2 9 12 12 8 Kortrijk 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 9 Charleroi 8 2 3 3 9 12 9 10 Lierse 8 2 2 4 7 12 8 11 Mechelen 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 12 OH Leuven 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 13 Cercle Bruges 8 1 3 4 5 13 6 14 Waasland-Beveren 7 0 4 3 4 9 4 ------------------------- 15 Oostende 8 0 3 5 6 15 3 16 Mons-Bergen 8 0 2 6 6 15 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1230) Standard Liege v Lokeren (1600) Waasland-Beveren v Racing Genk (1830) Zulte Waregem v OH Leuven (1830)