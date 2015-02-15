Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Anderlecht 1 Mechelen 1
Charleroi 0 Ghent 0
Club Bruges 1 Lokeren 1
Saturday, February 14
Lierse 2 Cercle Bruges 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Oostende 1
Waasland-Beveren 1 Kortrijk 0
Zulte Waregem 1 Standard Liege 1
Friday, February 13
Westerlo 1 Racing Genk 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 26 14 10 2 61 25 52
2 Anderlecht 26 13 9 4 45 27 48
3 Ghent 26 12 9 5 45 26 45
4 Kortrijk 26 14 2 10 47 33 44
5 Standard Liege 26 13 5 8 44 36 44
6 Racing Genk 26 11 10 5 33 24 43
-------------------------
7 Charleroi 26 11 7 8 38 29 40
8 Lokeren 26 9 11 6 36 29 38
9 Oostende 26 9 5 12 31 42 32
10 Zulte Waregem 26 8 6 12 34 42 30
11 Westerlo 26 7 9 10 38 53 30
12 Mechelen 26 6 11 9 28 34 29
13 Waasland-Beveren 26 7 4 15 25 41 25
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 26 6 5 15 31 45 23
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 26 6 5 15 17 38 23
16 Lierse 26 5 6 15 28 57 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off