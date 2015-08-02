Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Lokeren 2 Charleroi 2
OH Leuven 0 Anderlecht 2
Standard Liege 2 Zulte Waregem 1
Saturday, August 1
Club Bruges 3 Mechelen 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 STVV 2
Oostende 2 Westerlo 1
Waasland-Beveren 2 Kortrijk 1
Friday, July 31
Ghent 1 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
1 Oostende 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 STVV 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Charleroi 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Ghent 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
-------------------------
7 Zulte Waregem 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
8 Racing Genk 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 Waasland-Beveren 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Kortrijk 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Standard Liege 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
12 Westerlo 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Lokeren 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
-------------------------
16 Mechelen 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation