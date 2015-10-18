Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Club Bruges 1 Oostende 0
Kortrijk 2 Charleroi 0
Zulte Waregem 0 Anderlecht 4
Saturday, October 17
Mechelen 3 STVV 0
Lokeren 1 OH Leuven 2
Standard Liege 1 Westerlo 2
Waasland-Beveren 0 Racing Genk 1
Friday, October 16
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Ghent 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 11 7 2 2 21 11 23
2 Ghent 11 6 5 0 20 9 23
3 Anderlecht 11 6 4 1 18 8 22
4 Racing Genk 11 6 2 3 15 9 20
5 Club Bruges 11 6 1 4 22 13 19
6 Zulte Waregem 11 5 2 4 17 17 17
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 11 4 4 3 9 7 16
8 STVV 11 4 2 5 13 13 14
9 Charleroi 11 3 5 3 10 11 14
10 Waasland-Beveren 11 4 1 6 17 25 13
11 OH Leuven 11 3 3 5 14 17 12
12 Mechelen 11 3 3 5 15 19 12
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 11 2 4 5 14 19 10
14 Westerlo 11 2 4 5 13 21 10
-------------------------
15 Lokeren 11 2 2 7 9 15 8
-------------------------
16 Standard Liege 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation